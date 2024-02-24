Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 16-10, Lamar 15-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

TX A&M-CC has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Islanders earned a 72-61 win over the Demons.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Lamar ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 77-72. The win made it back-to-back wins for Lamar.

The Islanders' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Cardinals, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-11 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as TX A&M-CC and the Cardinals are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TX A&M-CC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

TX A&M-CC was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals in their previous meeting on February 3rd, winning 79-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for TX A&M-CC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Lamar and TX A&M-CC both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.