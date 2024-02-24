Who's Playing
TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Lamar Cardinals
Current Records: TX A&M-CC 16-10, Lamar 15-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas
What to Know
TX A&M-CC has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Monday, the Islanders earned a 72-61 win over the Demons.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Lamar ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 77-72. The win made it back-to-back wins for Lamar.
The Islanders' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Cardinals, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-11 record this season.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as TX A&M-CC and the Cardinals are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TX A&M-CC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
TX A&M-CC was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals in their previous meeting on February 3rd, winning 79-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for TX A&M-CC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Lamar and TX A&M-CC both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 03, 2024 - TX A&M-CC 79 vs. Lamar 71
- Feb 11, 2023 - TX A&M-CC 61 vs. Lamar 52
- Jan 19, 2023 - Lamar 68 vs. TX A&M-CC 66
- Dec 18, 2021 - TX A&M-CC 57 vs. Lamar 53
- Mar 01, 2021 - Lamar 66 vs. TX A&M-CC 47
- Feb 20, 2021 - TX A&M-CC 77 vs. Lamar 68
- Feb 22, 2020 - Lamar 79 vs. TX A&M-CC 62
- Jan 18, 2020 - TX A&M-CC 64 vs. Lamar 58
- Feb 23, 2019 - Lamar 63 vs. TX A&M-CC 58
- Jan 05, 2019 - Lamar 61 vs. TX A&M-CC 55