Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-4, Lamar 4-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After six games on the road, Lamar is heading back home. They will take on the UL Monroe Warhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you nail eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Lamar found out the hard way last Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 90-70 punch to the gut against the Bearkats. Lamar was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-29.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks were just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 63-62 to the Bearkats.

The Cardinals' loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-5. As for the Warhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lamar suffered a grim 83-59 defeat to UL Monroe when the teams last played back in December of 2022. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Lamar was down 40-19.

Series History

UL Monroe has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lamar.