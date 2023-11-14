Who's Playing
UTSA Roadrunners @ Lamar Cardinals
Current Records: UTSA 1-1, Lamar 1-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas
What to Know
The UTSA Roadrunners will head out on the road to face off against the Lamar Cardinals at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Montagne Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It's going to take some time for the Roadrunners to recover from the 102-76 bruising that the Golden Gophers dished out on Friday. UTSA was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-30.
The losing side was boosted by Dre Fuller Jr., who earned 16 points along with 9 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals couldn't handle the Mustangs on Thursday and fell 78-67. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Lamar in their matchups with SMU: they've now lost three in a row.
The Roadrunners' loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Cardinals, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.
UTSA beat Lamar 79-73 when the teams last played back in November of 2021. The rematch might be a little tougher for UTSA since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
UTSA has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Lamar.
- Nov 24, 2021 - UTSA 79 vs. Lamar 73
- Dec 22, 2020 - UTSA 88 vs. Lamar 66
- Mar 14, 2018 - UTSA 76 vs. Lamar 69
- Nov 22, 2016 - Lamar 78 vs. UTSA 58