Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: UTSA 1-1, Lamar 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners will head out on the road to face off against the Lamar Cardinals at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Montagne Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It's going to take some time for the Roadrunners to recover from the 102-76 bruising that the Golden Gophers dished out on Friday. UTSA was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-30.

The losing side was boosted by Dre Fuller Jr., who earned 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals couldn't handle the Mustangs on Thursday and fell 78-67. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Lamar in their matchups with SMU: they've now lost three in a row.

The Roadrunners' loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Cardinals, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

UTSA beat Lamar 79-73 when the teams last played back in November of 2021. The rematch might be a little tougher for UTSA since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UTSA has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Lamar.