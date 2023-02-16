Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Lamar

Current Records: Houston Christian 8-18; Lamar 8-18

The Lamar Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Lamar and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Montagne Center. Houston Christian will be strutting in after a victory while Lamar will be stumbling in from a loss.

Lamar came up short against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders this past Saturday, falling 61-52.

Meanwhile, the Huskies didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Incarnate Word Cardinals this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 84-78 win.

Lamar and Houston Christian now sit at an identical 8-18. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lamar is 50th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.9 on average. Houston Christian has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 361st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 83.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Follow: CBS Sports App

Lamar have won eight out of their last 14 games against Houston Christian.