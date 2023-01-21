Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Lamar

Current Records: Incarnate Word 7-12; Lamar 6-13

What to Know

Get ready for a Southland battle as the Lamar Cardinals and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Montagne Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Lamar proved too difficult a challenge. Lamar narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Islanders 68-66.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Incarnate Word and the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Incarnate Word wrapped it up with an 89-78 win on the road. It took nine tries, but Incarnate Word can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lamar is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Lamar, who are 8-8 against the spread.

The wins brought Lamar up to 6-13 and Incarnate Word to 7-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lamar is 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.1 on average. Incarnate Word has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Lamar have won eight out of their last 11 games against Incarnate Word.