The No. 1 seed McNeese Cowboys (26-6) and the No. 2 seed Lamar Cardinals (20-12) are set to collide in the 2025 Southland Conference Championship Game on Wednesday. The Cowboys are red hot, winning 10 games in a row. In the semifinals, McNeese torched Northwestern State 83-64. In the meantime, the Cardinals have two consecutive matchups. Lamar beat Nicholls 58-55 on Tuesday to make the championship round. These teams played twice during the regular season, and McNeese won both contests.

Tipoff from The Legacy Center is at 5 p.m. ET. The latest Lamar vs. McNeese odds via SportsLine consensus list the Cowboys as 13.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 131.5. Before making any Lamar vs. McNeese picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lamar vs. McNeese spread: Cowboys -13.5

Lamar vs. McNeese over/under: 131.5 points

Lamar vs. McNeese money line: Cowboys -1124, Cardinals +698

Lamar vs. McNeese streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why McNeese can cover

Senior guard Javohn Garcia owns the skillset to score in different ways, which is valuable for the Cowboys. He logs 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. In the semifinals win over Northwestern State, Garcia racked up 24 points, four assists and two blocks. This marked his sixth game with 20-plus points.

Junior guard Sincere Parker is at his best when he's attacking downhill. Parker averaged 12.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He's supplied more than 20 points in two of his last three games. On March 1 against Lamar, the Illinois native scored 25 points and four boards.

Why Lamar can cover

Junior guard Alexis Marmolejos is a playmaker who can score from all three levels on the floor. Marmolejos averages a team-high 14.4 points with 3.1 rebounds and shoots 38% from beyond the arc. He's scored 15-plus points in three straight games. In his last outing against Nicholls, Marmolejos had 17 points, four boards, and three assists.

Senior guard Ja'Sean Jackson is another crafty ball-handler and active defender. He leads the team in assists (3.8) and steals (1.3) with 12 points per game. On March 1 against McNeese, Jackson had 19 points, four rebounds and five dimes.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 140 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

