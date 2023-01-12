Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ Lamar

Current Records: Nicholls State 7-8; Lamar 4-12

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Nicholls State Colonels and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 30 of 2019. The Cardinals and Nicholls State will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Montagne Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Lamar was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 89-84 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" the Colonels with a 68-48 beatdown courtesy of the NW State Demons on Saturday.

Lamar have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Lamar, who are 6-7 against the spread.

The losses put Lamar at 4-12 and Nicholls State at 7-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinals have allowed their opponents an average of 7.6 steals per game, the 40th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Lamar, the Colonels come into the matchup boasting the 15th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.9. In other words, Lamar will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Nicholls State have won five out of their last nine games against Lamar.