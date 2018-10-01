LaMelo Ball is ejected from a game in Lithuania after slapping an opponent in a JBA League game

LaMelo Ball's return to Lithuania, where he previously played professionally before returning to U.S. soil, produced a spectacularly controversial result Monday.

As Ball was playing in his first game back in Lithuania as a member of his father's JBA League, Ball slapped Mindaugas Susinskas and caused a tizzy that got both teams involved in a skirmish. He was ejected.

LaMelo Bell gets ejected after slapping an opponent during a JBA International game! pic.twitter.com/r346mSi1Vk — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 1, 2018

It's unclear whether Ball didn't take kindly to Susinskas and what appeared to be a head tap after the foul, or if Susinskas said something that elicited such a strong response, but no matter, this thing turned into quite the pillow fight. It was nothing more than a "hold me back!" standoff between Ball and Susinskas since neither could land a punch, but it's not a great look for Ball to get tossed in this manner -- especially with his team up a comfortable 15 points.

Fortunately for LaMelo, this is far from the most controversial international incident the Ball family has endured. LiAngelo Ball, who was with UCLA briefly, was caught shoplifting during a team trip to China. He and several of his teammates were arrested in the incident and not allowed to leave China for a brief period, but eventually returned. He withdrew from UCLA before playing a game.