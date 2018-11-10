LaMelo Ball wants to play for a top college program, names Duke, UNC and Kentucky
Ball, the youngest brother of the trio of basketball stars, is entering his senior year in high school
LaMelo Ball left high school basketball a year ago to pursue a professional career in Lithuania, but he's not giving up on his dream to play at the collegiate level.
The 17-year-old basketball star from Chino Hills, Calif., who arrived Friday at Spire Institute to begin his senior year of high school, said in a press conference that he's interesting in playing at Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Michigan State, among others according to WKYC.
Ball was once committed to a top program in UCLA, where his older brother Lonzo played before becoming a top pick by the Lakers, but when he left to play overseas and signed with an agent his commitment was off because his amateur status had, presumably, been compromised.
Getting his own signature sneaker and coming back to play professionally in the states for his father's professional league, the JBA League, only further complicates an already predictably confusing situation as it relates to his amateur status.
LaVar Ball, LaMelo's father, denies his son was paid playing overseas and remains confident he will one day be eligible to play in college if he chooses to. Saying it, though -- and proving it to the NCAA -- may be an entirely different matter.
Before Ball left to play overseas, he was ranked by 247Sports as a five-star point guard prospect and one of the best overall talents in the Class of 2019.
