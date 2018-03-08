Lamont Smith resigns as head coach at San Diego

Lamont Smith has resigned as head coach at the University of San Diego, sources told CBS Sports on Wednesday night.

Smith's sever from his alma mater comes one day removed from his attorney releasing a statement that no charges of domestic abuse would be levied against Smith. Smith was arrested at Oakland International Airport on Feb. 25 after a woman, whose identity has not been made public, alleged Smith abused her in a hotel room the night prior.

The arrest came the day after San Diego played its regular-season finale against the University of San Francisco. Smith was never formally charged.

"After reviewing all the evidence and completing their investigation, the San Francisco District Attorney's office has discharged the matter and has declined to file any charges against Coach Smith," the statement from Gail Shifman, Smith's attorney, reads. "An arrest in California is not the same as being charged with a crime. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges because there is insufficient evidence and there are no court proceedings."

The 42-year-old Smith played for San Diego from 1995-1999. He met with his team on Wednesday night to tell them of his resignation. Smith, who was hired in 2015, had two years remaining on his contract. Assistant Sam Scholl was named interim head coach while Smith was on administrative leave. The Toreros went 18-13 this season, matching the program's most wins in a season in a decade.