LaVar Ball is going on national TV to talk China and Trump, and here's how to watch
Dates, start times and streams of LaVar Ball's interview with CNN
All of us probably knew it would come to this, but I don't think anyone dared hope for it. LaVar Ball will be making an appearance on CNN on Monday night, and if he's appearing on CNN, then we can probably expect him to talk about "Donald Who?" and the president's comments to him. After Donald Trump contributed in getting Ball's son LiAngelo extradited from China after being arrested in China for shoplifting, Trump asked if the UCLA players involved would thank him. They did, but Ball did not share their gratefulness.
After LaVar didn't thank Trump for returning the players stateside, Trump replied that "[he] should have left them in jail." Now, Ball is going on to set the record straight as the beef continues. There will, of course, be other off-the-wall statements, there always are. With Lonzo recording his second career triple-double with the Lakers on Sunday night, he's the best player ever again. But Ball is always good television, even if he is bombastic.
How to watch LaVar Ball on CNN
- Date: Monday, Nov. 20
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Channel: CNN (check local listings)
- Stream: CNNgo (requires Flash)
