LaVar Ball yanks suspended son LiAngelo Ball out of UCLA, now 'exploring other options'
LiAngelo never played a game for UCLA. Will LaMelo Ball wind up following in his big brother's footsteps?
LiAngelo Ball's UCLA career would appear to be over. It's over, seemingly, because his father said so.
TMZ first reported on Monday afternoon that Bruins freshman LiAngelo Ball is no longer with the program or even a student at the university because his father, LaVar, removed him. ESPN shortly thereafter confirmed the story by talking with LaVar.
Ball was serving an indefinite suspension, along with Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, after being caught shoplifting from multiple high-end retail outlets while on the team's overseas trip to China. LiAngelo Ball was three-star prospect, ranked 226th in his class, coming out of Chino Hills High.
By doing this, LaVar Ball will only enhance the skepticism that his youngest son, five-star point guard LaMelo Ball, will never wind up playing for UCLA. That speculation has bubbled up in basketball circles since the summer.
