Lawrence police are trolling Kansas for an NCAA Tournament loss again

Kansas has been one of the winningest programs in college basketball history, a certified blue blood and modern power under Bill Self. But while Self's 14 straight Big 12 regular-season championships are good enough for an all-time record ,the team's NCAA Tournament losses during that run have built of a level of frustration among the fan base.

That frustration reaches Jayhawks fans across the country but is closely observed by the local authorities in Lawrence, where the police department has made it a habit to react to KU basketball through its official Twitter account. Last year after Kansas lost to Oregon in the Elite Eight, the Lawrence Police were there with a friendly reminder to drive safely despite yet another Elite Eight loss.

On Saturday as Villanova was punching its ticket to the title game with a 95-79 victory against Kansas, the Lawrence PD was back at it on Twitter, offering its own commentary on the Wildcats' blowout win. Things got pretty sharp -- with jokes referencing San Antonio police and also genuinely asking fans not to riot.

No, we will not be responding to any "vicious animal" calls in San Antonio. Wildcats can be tamed. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

.@SATXPolice are buzzsaws an illegal weapon in Texas? Asking for a friend. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

We've deployed our officers out to Massachusetts Street. Roughly one officer for every 3 pointer Nova has hit, soooo about 200. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

As you all walk dejectedly around Massachusetts Street, if you feel the need to destroy something, rip down one of the neon yellow paper no parking signs and put it in a trash can. Thanks bunches XOXO — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

Things soon turned with the loss imminent, and Lawrence PD was not only offering hugs but hauntingly reflecting on a similarly disappointing loss to the Wildcats in 2016.

We were hoping to high five tonight, but if you need a hug from an officer downtown tonight, make sure you ask first. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

This tweet from 2016 is too real right now, but we'll see if San Antonio PD will let us go down there and stop Monday's game from happening. https://t.co/Emp4VUOk9I — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

The police force didn't have a Twitter account back in 2008, when the Jayhawks cut down the nets. If only.