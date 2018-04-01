Lawrence police are trolling Kansas for an NCAA Tournament loss again
The Lawrence Police have been known for being a must-follow Twitter account during Kansas games
Kansas has been one of the winningest programs in college basketball history, a certified blue blood and modern power under Bill Self. But while Self's 14 straight Big 12 regular-season championships are good enough for an all-time record ,the team's NCAA Tournament losses during that run have built of a level of frustration among the fan base.
That frustration reaches Jayhawks fans across the country but is closely observed by the local authorities in Lawrence, where the police department has made it a habit to react to KU basketball through its official Twitter account. Last year after Kansas lost to Oregon in the Elite Eight, the Lawrence Police were there with a friendly reminder to drive safely despite yet another Elite Eight loss.
On Saturday as Villanova was punching its ticket to the title game with a 95-79 victory against Kansas, the Lawrence PD was back at it on Twitter, offering its own commentary on the Wildcats' blowout win. Things got pretty sharp -- with jokes referencing San Antonio police and also genuinely asking fans not to riot.
Things soon turned with the loss imminent, and Lawrence PD was not only offering hugs but hauntingly reflecting on a similarly disappointing loss to the Wildcats in 2016.
The police force didn't have a Twitter account back in 2008, when the Jayhawks cut down the nets. If only.
