Lawsuit alleges three Michigan State basketball players raped a woman in 2015

Three unnamed Michigan State basketball players are accused of raping a female student in April 2015, one week after losing to Duke in the Final Four, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Monday.

According to the lawsuit, the woman alleges that in addition to the incident, the university coerced her not to report to authorities. The woman claims to have told a counselor at Michigan State about the rape on April 20, however she never reported it to police; she accuses the counselor in the lawsuit of failing to properly advise her in the matter and implying that it would not be in her best interest to report it to law enforcement.

The rape allegedly took place on the night of April 11, 2015, and the morning of April 12, 2015 after the three players -- identified as John Doe 1, 2 and 3 in the lawsuit -- took her home from a bar in East Lansing and committed the acts, which are graphically laid out in reporting on the lawsuit from the Detroit Free Press.

After leaving the university in 2015, the woman changed majors and returned to MSU in January 2016.

Reports of sexual assault is another black eye on Michigan State's athletic department, which has dealt with scandal for much of the last year. In February, ESPN published an investigative story tying MSU to a pattern of denial and suppression of sexual crimes related to the men's football and basketball programs.

In the wake of widespread scandal, university president Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis have since resigned from their positions.