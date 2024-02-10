Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Cal Poly 4-20, LBSU 14-9

What to Know

LBSU is 8-2 against the Mustangs since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Walter Pyramid. LBSU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Beach were able to grind out a solid win over the Tritons, taking the game 85-76.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 12th straight defeat. They took a 78-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Matadors. Cal Poly has struggled against the Matadors recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Beach's victory bumped their record up to 14-9. As for the Mustangs, they dropped their record down to 4-20 with that loss, which was their 11th straight on the road.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: LBSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 62.7 points per game. The only thing between LBSU and another offensive beatdown is the Mustangs. Will they be able to keep them contained?

LBSU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Mustangs in their previous meeting back in January, winning 89-82. Does LBSU have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Mustangs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

LBSU is a big 14-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.