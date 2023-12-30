Who's Playing
CSNorthridge Matadors @ LBSU Beach
Current Records: CSNorthridge 10-3, LBSU 9-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the CSNorthridge Matadors and the LBSU Beach are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at The Walter Pyramid. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as CSNorthridge comes in on five and LBSU on six.
The matchup between CSNorthridge and Cal Poly on Thursday hardly resembled the 64-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Matadors walked away with an 83-73 victory over the Mustangs.
Meanwhile, the Beach beat the Titans 81-71 on Thursday.
The Matadors are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for the Beach, they pushed their record up to 9-4 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road.
Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
CSNorthridge is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.
Odds
LBSU is a big 8-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 8.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.
Series History
LBSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.
- Feb 25, 2023 - LBSU 71 vs. CSNorthridge 64
- Jan 05, 2023 - LBSU 84 vs. CSNorthridge 74
- Feb 17, 2022 - LBSU 72 vs. CSNorthridge 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - LBSU 71 vs. CSNorthridge 55
- Mar 09, 2021 - LBSU 85 vs. CSNorthridge 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - CSNorthridge 73 vs. LBSU 64
- Jan 08, 2020 - CSNorthridge 95 vs. LBSU 77
- Feb 20, 2019 - LBSU 80 vs. CSNorthridge 78
- Jan 23, 2019 - CSNorthridge 86 vs. LBSU 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - LBSU 70 vs. CSNorthridge 66