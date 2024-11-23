Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Fresno State 2-2, LBSU 1-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will face off against the LBSU Beach at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Walter Pyramid. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Fresno State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Prairie View by a score of 94-83 on Wednesday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bulldogs considering their 56-point performance the game before.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Fresno State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mor Seck, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. Seck had some trouble finding his footing against Cal-Baker. on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Mykell Robinson, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Fresno State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, LBSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by Gonzaga on the road and fell 84-41. The match marked the Beach's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Derrick Michael Xzavierro put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 11 rebounds. Xzavierro is also crushing it when it comes to blocks: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. Less helpful for LBSU was TJ Wainwright's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The win got Fresno State back to even at 2-2. As for LBSU, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Fresno State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Fresno State's way against LBSU in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, as Fresno State made off with a 92-71 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fresno State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LBSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fresno State has won both of the games they've played against LBSU in the last 7 years.