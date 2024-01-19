Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, LBSU looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Hawaii 45-28.

LBSU came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Hawaii 10-7, LBSU 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Hawaii has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Hawaii Warriors and the LBSU Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Walter Pyramid. LBSU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Hawaii, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Warriors beat the Highlanders 63-56.

Meanwhile, the Beach couldn't handle the Gauchos on Saturday and fell 85-76. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LBSU in their matchups with UCSB: they've now lost three in a row.

The Warriors' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-7. As for the Beach, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-7.

Hawaii is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Hawaii skirted past LBSU 70-67 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Hawaii repeat their success, or does LBSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LBSU is a 3-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.