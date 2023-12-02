Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Sacramento State 2-5, LBSU 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After eight games on the road, LBSU is heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento State Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Beach earned a 75-69 win over the Bobcats.

Sacramento State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 69-63.

The win got the Beach back to even at 4-4. As for the Hornets, the last time they lost on the road was back back in November. Having now won three straight away matchups, they've pushed their record up to 2-5.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, LBSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LBSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacramento State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

LBSU is a big 11.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Beach, as the game opened with the Beach as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Sacramento State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.