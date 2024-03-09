Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: UC Davis 18-12, LBSU 18-13

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Davis Aggies and the LBSU Beach are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Walter Pyramid. LBSU is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop UC Davis in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

UC San Diego typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday UC Davis proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 70-63 win over the Tritons. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UC Davis.

Elijah Pepper was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with five assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Kane Milling was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, LBSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Gauchos by a score of 76-74. LBSU has struggled against UCSB recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, LBSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Marcus Tsohonis, who scored 25 points along with four steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Aboubacar Traore, who scored seven points along with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Even though they lost, LBSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UCSB only pulled down three offensive rebounds.

The Aggies are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-12 record this season. As for the Beach, their loss dropped their record down to 18-13.

UC Davis came up short against LBSU when the teams last played back in February, falling 78-74. Can UC Davis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LBSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

UC Davis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.