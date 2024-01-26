Halftime Report

UC Irvine is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead LBSU 41-24.

UC Irvine came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: UC Irvine 13-6, LBSU 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

LBSU will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The LBSU Beach and the UC Irvine Anteaters will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Walter Pyramid. UC Irvine took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on LBSU, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 43.4% better than the opposition, a fact LBSU proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 79-71 win over the Warriors.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, UC Irvine's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Aggies by a score of 54-52. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UC Irvine has scored all season.

The Beach have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Anteaters, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LBSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only UC Irvine took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Odds

UC Irvine is a 3.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.