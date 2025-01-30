Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: UC Irvine 18-3, LBSU 7-14

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UC Irvine. They and the LBSU Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walter Pyramid. The Anteaters are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

UC Irvine took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They strolled past Hawaii with points to spare, taking the game 71-55.

UC Irvine was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Hawaii only posted 11.

Meanwhile, LBSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 78-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cal Poly.

UC Irvine pushed their record up to 18-3 with the win, which was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season. As for LBSU, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-14.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UC Irvine has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for LBSU, though, as they've been averaging only 32. Given UC Irvine's sizable advantage in that area, LBSU will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC Irvine came up short against LBSU when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 83-79. Can UC Irvine avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 16.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.