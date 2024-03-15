Halftime Report

Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: UC Riverside 15-17, LBSU 18-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UC Riverside Highlanders and the LBSU Beach are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dollar Loan Center in a Big West postseason contest. LBSU is crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while UC Riverside will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

UC Riverside had to kick off their season on the road on Wednesday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with an 83-78 victory over the Roadrunners. The win was all the more spectacular given UC Riverside was down 19 points with 3:57 left in the first half.

UC Riverside can attribute much of their success to Barrington Hargress, who scored 20 points along with six assists. Isaiah Moses was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored LBSU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 88-78 to the Aggies. LBSU found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The Highlanders are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 16-17 record this season. As for the Beach, their defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 18-14.

UC Riverside is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

UC Riverside came up short against LBSU in their previous matchup back in January, falling 65-53. Can UC Riverside avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LBSU is a 4-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.