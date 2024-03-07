Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: UCSB 15-13, LBSU 18-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the UCSB Gauchos are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Walter Pyramid. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

LBSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-61 punch to the gut against the Anteaters. LBSU found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.7% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCSB last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-70 to the Titans.

The Beach's defeat dropped their record down to 18-12. As for the Gauchos, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-13.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. LBSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, LBSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played UCSB.

Odds

LBSU is a 5-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCSB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.