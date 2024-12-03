Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Army 4-3, Le Moyne 3-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Army Black Knights will face off against the Le Moyne Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ted Grant Court. The Black Knights are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, everything came up roses for Army against SUNY Maritime as the team secured a 91-52 victory.

Army was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SUNY Maritime only posted 11.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Le Moyne beat Manhattan 81-77 on Friday.

Army now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Le Moyne, their win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-6.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Army has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Le Moyne, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Army's sizable advantage in that area, Le Moyne will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Army is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Army is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Army is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Army won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.