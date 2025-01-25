Halftime Report

Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: CCSU 12-6, Le Moyne 7-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Le Moyne will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ted Grant Court. The Dolphins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Last Monday, Le Moyne slipped by Stonehill 73-72.

Meanwhile, CCSU was able to grind out a solid victory over FDU on Saturday, taking the game 71-60.

Even though they won, CCSU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Le Moyne's win bumped their record up to 7-13. As for CCSU, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Le Moyne beat CCSU 69-64 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Le Moyne repeat their success, or does CCSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CCSU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Le Moyne has won both of the games they've played against CCSU in the last year.