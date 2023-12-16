Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Dartmouth 3-6, Le Moyne 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Dartmouth has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Le Moyne Dolphins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ted Grant Court. Le Moyne took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Dartmouth, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, the Big Green were able to grind out a solid victory over the Terriers, taking the game 63-56.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Bearcats on Saturday and fell 91-79. Le Moyne has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Big Green's win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Dolphins, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-7.

Looking forward, Dartmouth is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Dartmouth is a 3.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Green as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

