Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Dartmouth 3-6, Le Moyne 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

What to Know

Dartmouth has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Le Moyne Dolphins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ted Grant Court. Le Moyne took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Dartmouth, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, the Big Green were able to grind out a solid victory over the Terriers, taking the game 63-56.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Bearcats on Saturday and fell 91-79. Le Moyne has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Big Green's win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Dolphins, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-7.