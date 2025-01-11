Halftime Report
FDU and Le Moyne have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 28-22, FDU has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.
FDU has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.
Who's Playing
FDU Knights @ Le Moyne Dolphins
Current Records: FDU 5-11, Le Moyne 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
The FDU Knights' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Le Moyne Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ted Grant Court. The Knights pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1-point favorite Dolphins.
Having struggled with four defeats in a row, FDU finally turned things around against Wagner on Sunday. They rang in the new year with a 71-59 win over the Seahawks.
FDU was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.
Meanwhile, Le Moyne's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They lost to LIU on the road by a decisive 78-62 margin.
FDU's victory ended an 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-11. As for Le Moyne, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 5-11.
FDU suffered a grim 82-61 defeat to Le Moyne in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can FDU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Le Moyne is a slight 1-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 156 points.
Series History
Le Moyne has won 2 out of their last 3 games against FDU.
- Mar 06, 2024 - Le Moyne 82 vs. FDU 61
- Feb 24, 2024 - FDU 68 vs. Le Moyne 58
- Jan 06, 2024 - Le Moyne 74 vs. FDU 63