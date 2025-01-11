Halftime Report

FDU and Le Moyne have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 28-22, FDU has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

FDU has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: FDU 5-11, Le Moyne 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The FDU Knights' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Le Moyne Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ted Grant Court. The Knights pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1-point favorite Dolphins.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, FDU finally turned things around against Wagner on Sunday. They rang in the new year with a 71-59 win over the Seahawks.

FDU was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They lost to LIU on the road by a decisive 78-62 margin.

FDU's victory ended an 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-11. As for Le Moyne, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 5-11.

FDU suffered a grim 82-61 defeat to Le Moyne in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can FDU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Le Moyne is a slight 1-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

Series History

Le Moyne has won 2 out of their last 3 games against FDU.