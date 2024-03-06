Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: FDU 15-16, Le Moyne 14-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FDU Knights and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ted Grant Court in a Northeast postseason contest. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

FDU posted their closest victory since January 27th on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Seahawks and snuck past 57-54. The victory was just what FDU needed coming off of a 74-55 defeat in their prior game.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Le Moyne proved on Saturday. They took down the Red Flash 74-58. The win made it back-to-back wins for Le Moyne.

The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 15-16. As for the Dolphins, their win bumped their record up to 14-16.

FDU beat Le Moyne 68-58 when the teams last played last Saturday. Does FDU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Le Moyne turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Le Moyne and FDU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.