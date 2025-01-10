Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: FDU 5-11, Le Moyne 5-11

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FDU Knights' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Le Moyne Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ted Grant Court. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, FDU finally turned things around against Wagner on Sunday. They came out on top against the Seahawks by a score of 71-59.

FDU was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. The contest between them and LIU wasn't a total blowout, but with Le Moyne falling 78-62 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

FDU's victory ended an 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-11. As for Le Moyne, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 5-11.

FDU suffered a grim 82-61 defeat to Le Moyne when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Can FDU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Le Moyne has won 2 out of their last 3 games against FDU.