Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Le Moyne and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 41-37 lead against LIU.

If Le Moyne keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-11 in no time. On the other hand, LIU will have to make due with a 4-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: LIU 4-14, Le Moyne 8-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Le Moyne Dolphins and the LIU Sharks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Ted Grant Court. Le Moyne has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Le Moyne proved on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Red Flash 94-57 at home.

LIU can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They skirted past the Skyhawks 63-60. The score was all tied up 37-37 at the break, but LIU was the better team in the second half.

The Dolphins' win bumped their record up to 8-11. As for the Sharks, their win bumped their record up to 4-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Le Moyne have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging only 5.4 threes per game. Given Le Moyne's sizeable advantage in that area, LIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Le Moyne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Le Moyne in mind: they have a solid 10-4-2 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Le Moyne is a big 8-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

