Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Le Moyne and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead St. Francis 43-25.

If Le Moyne keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-11 in no time. On the other hand, St. Francis will have to make due with a 6-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: St. Francis 6-12, Le Moyne 7-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Francis has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. Francis Red Flash and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ted Grant Court. St. Francis has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Friday, the Red Flash were able to grind out a solid win over the Sharks, taking the game 72-66.

St. Francis got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cam Gregory out in front who scored 18 points along with six assists and three steals. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Eli Wilborn, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins skirted by the Blue Devils 75-73 on Friday thanks to a clutch shot.

Le Moyne's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nate McClure, who scored 13 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points McClure has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Kaiyem Cleary, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Red Flash's victory bumped their record up to 6-12. As for the Dolphins, their win bumped their record up to 7-11.

St. Francis is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

St. Francis and Le Moyne pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Le Moyne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Le Moyne is a solid 5.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

