Who's Playing
Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Le Moyne Dolphins
Current Records: Stonehill College 3-24, Le Moyne 11-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York
What to Know
We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Stonehill College Skyhawks and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Ted Grant Court. Stonehill College is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 20-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
On Thursday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Skyhawks had to settle for a 66-63 defeat against the Warriors. Stonehill College has not had much luck with the Warriors recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Even though they lost, Stonehill College were working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Le Moyne ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with a 69-64 victory over the Blue Devils.
The Skyhawks' defeat dropped their record down to 3-24. As for the Dolphins, their win bumped their record up to 11-14.
Stonehill College was pulverized by the Dolphins 88-57 when the teams last played last Thursday. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Stonehill College was down 48-22.
Series History
Le Moyne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.
- Feb 08, 2024 - Le Moyne 88 vs. Stonehill College 57