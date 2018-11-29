LeBron James 'hopes' Mike Krzyzewski is still coaching at Duke when his son is college eligible
James' son, Bronny, is a rising hooper in the Class of 2023
We've still got five years before LeBron James' son, LeBron James Jr., is college eligible. However, his talent, which has reportedly already garnered him an offer from Kentucky and John Calipari, is already leading to speculation about where he may wind up.
LeBron James only fanned the flames of interest on social media Wednesday by responding to an Instagram video of Duke Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski defending his players, saying he "hopes he's still at the helm when my boy comes up."
LeBron James Jr. is considered a rising star in the Class of 2023, but it's too early to tell just how good he'll be. In any case, it's likely he'll have plenty of interest across the country -- Duke included.
LeBron James played for Krzyzewski during his time with USA Basketball when the two teamed up to twice win the Olympic gold medal, so the comfort level between the two would only increase Duke's chances of one day landing him, one would assume. Additionally, LeBron James Jr. has already made an unofficial visit to see the campus in Durham. That can't hurt.
For now, though, it's safe to say it's entirely too early to draw any sweeping conclusions about where LeBron's son will eventually play. It's so far away that, by 2023, elite high school players may be eligible to skip from preps to pros as LeBron did in 2003.
