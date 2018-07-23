LeBron James Jr. makes an unofficial visit to Duke with his AAU teammates

When LeBron James made the leap from preps to pros in 2003, he did so with no restrictions. At the time, the one-and-done rule was years away from being implemented. LeBron's son, however, LeBron James, Jr., may not be afforded that same opportunity, which means the highly-touted 13-year-old could attend college and play basketball before presumably joining the pro ranks with his pops.

And if his early teenage development is any indication of how the rest of his teenage years might play out, it seems he'll have plenty of suitors.

Though it's unclear which schools have extended scholarships, if any, Duke and Kentucky are among those who have been rumored to show strong interest in the young phenom. That's notable in its own right, if only because both are premier programs, but particularly so because of an unofficial visit he made this weekend to Cameron Indoor Stadium with his AAU teammates.

During his visit, which was reported by 247Sports, he toured the campus, got shots up in the practice gym, and rubbed elbows with big names like Zion Williamson while on Duke's campus.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has forged a relationship with the elder James over the years after coaching him in the Olympics, so that Blue Devils connection certainly can't hurt with regards to his recruitment. Hosting him on campus to let him meet the stars of the program is icing on the cake.

Regardless, we're years away from having a real conversation about where he will -- or won't -- play his college ball. LeBron James Jr. is considered a Class of 2022 prospect, and by then it's possible the one-and-done rule will be abolished, which could allow him to follow in his father's preps-to-pros trail he blazed 15 years ago.