LeBron James on Oklahoma's Trae Young: 'What he's doing now is very special'

Oklahoma point guard Trae Young is putting on a show almost no one can ignore.

The Sooners freshman is leading the NCAA in both scoring and assists for the twelfth-ranked team in the country, doing it all the while with pizzazz and poise you don't see typically from a freshman. His breakout has caught the eyes of many including the best player in the world, LeBron James.

"I've probably seen Trae Young play before you've seen him play," James said on Monday. "I've seen Trae Young play ball since he was in eighth grade. He's been a part of my camp the last few years before he went off to Oklahoma, so I know what he's all about, and what he's doing now is very special. Very special player. Can add a lot to any team if he decides to come out and come into the draft."

Whether Young opts to go one-and-done at Oklahoma remains unseen, but the latest mock draft from our own Gary Parrish has him going No. 4 overall, which would certainly be difficult to turn down.

Even more difficult to turn down, potentially, for Young: Parrish has LeBron James' Cavaliers picking the Sooners star at No. 4.