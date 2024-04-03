Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Tuesday that his son, Bronny, has "some tough decisions to make" after USC coach Andy Enfield's decision to become the coach at SMU. Bronny James just concluded his freshman season with the Trojans, and his future became the subject of speculation amid a report that Bronny is entering the transfer portal.

"I don't know where it came from," LeBron James said after the Lakers beat the Raptors 128-111 in Toronto. "But at the end of the day, Bronny is his own man. He has some tough decisions to make. When he's ready to make those decisions, he'll let us all know. But as his family, we're going to support whatever he does."

Bronny James appeared in 25 games for the Trojans under Enfield in the 2023-24 season, averaging 4.8 points and 2.1 assists. James ranked as the No. 28 overall player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He showed glimpses of promise while mostly coming off the bench as the Trojans limped to a 15-18 (8-12 Pac-12) record in Enfield's 11th season.

His collegiate debut was delayed until Dec. 10 because of a health scare that put his basketball career in jeopardy. The 6-foot-3 guard was rushed to the hospital on July 24 after collapsing during a practice, and further testing revealed a congenital heart defect. It was less than two weeks after he was fully cleared that he made his collegiate debut for USC.