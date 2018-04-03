LeBron James says Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo 'made a lot of money' in NCAA championship game

Villanova sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo captivated the country with his 31-point outburst in Monday night's title game victory over Michigan, drawing rave reviews from the likes of even LeBron James.

The Cavaliers star weighed in on the performance of the Wildcats' hero of the night, and he perfectly summed up DiVincenzo's Most Outstanding Player showing, adding that he may have boosted his own draft profile in the process.

"Listen, that kid, he was on fire," James said on Tuesday. "But he did it in an all -- first of all, he made himself a lot of money. That's the first thing I thought. Obviously, I'm not with the whole college thing so I don't care about that. He made himself a lot of money last night and not because of the way he was shooting, but he was doing it all."

LeBron broke down in detail, too, what he felt DiVincenzo -- and Villanova -- did so well in their championship-winning performance.

He was getting into the lane, and-ones, backdoors, lobs, verticality with Matthews at the peak, showing his athleticism. And then when the game started to kind of get (close) when Michigan cut it to 12, boom, he hits another backbreaker. Michigan kind of gets it to 10, boom, he shows up again. Man, listen, at the end of the day, Villanova was the best team in college basketball this year and when the National Player of the Year is on the sideline with four fouls for the majority of the second half and you're still winning? That lets you know how great of a team you are. So, Donte, obviously he was great. The kid (Mikal) Bridges, he was shooting the heck out of the ball. That one kid, No. 4, I call him 'Baby Millsap,' (Eric) Paschall, I call him Baby Millsap. Listen, he's a matchup problem. But the best team won and I'm actually happy they won a little bit because we don't really speak that other team's name around here. But I do feel, I feel for the kids though.

DiVincenzo was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player after the game and named to the All-Tournament team, too, after more than doubling his season points average in the biggest game of Villanova's season.