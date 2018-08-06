LeBron James' son Bronny will take his talents to the renowned Crossroads School, report says
LeBron's son is one of the more talented 13-year-old prospects in the country
Speculation surrounding where LeBron's talented 13-year-old son, LeBron James Jr., will attend school has been feeding the rumor mill for weeks. Now it appears we know the played-out hypothetical, as the latest reports indicate he'll play at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California.
LeBron James Jr.'s development this summer has been nearly as interesting a storyline to follow as his father's decision to join the Lakers as a free agent. Though he's not officially reported any scholarship offers, he's already drawing major interest, including from Kentucky and Duke, the latter of which he recently visited.
Per CIF rules in place, even if LeBron James Jr. does attend Crossroads, he won't be able to play on the varsity team because he'll be an eighth grader this upcoming season. That means he'll be one of the few must-watch junior varsity players in the country in 2018-19, given his talent and connection to the best player in the league.
At Crossroads, LeBron James Jr. joins a school that has produced a number of notable alumni. UCLA signee Shareef O'Neal, the son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O'Neal, played last season at Crossroads where he averaged 27 points per game as a senior. Baron Davis also attended the prominent school. Other famous alums include actors Jack Black, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph and Jonah Hill.
