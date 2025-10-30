The beauty of college basketball is that it has something for everyone. Fan of the underdog? The NCAA Tournament is your time to shine. Think this could be the year your school goes to the Final Four? It's always a possibility. Are you a fan of a bad NBA team that hopes your franchise gets lucky in the lottery this spring? The 2026 NBA Draft class has some potential franchise-changing players worth tanking for.

Even if none of those storylines are up your alley, there's always a reason to watch. If you're a fan of nostalgia, there are several notable names worth keeping an eye on during the 2025-26 season. Look no further than Syracuse's roster, which will feature the son of one of -- if not the most notable -- names in program history: Kiyan Anthony.

The son of former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, will be suiting up for Syracuse. Anthony, a former top-35 recruit from the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, will have big shoes to fill at his father's alma mater.

And in Tucson, Arizona, there will be another familiar son of an NBA player on the roster: Bryce James. The youngest son of LeBron James will be the second member of his family to play college basketball. Bronny James, a former second-round pick and a current teammate of his father's on the Lakers, played for USC during the 2023-24 campaign. Bryce is part of a loaded incoming recruiting class that Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has assembled.

The twin brother of CBS Sports' reigning National Player of the Year will also suit up this season. Ace Flagg, a three-star recruit by 247Sports in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, will play for Maine this season. Here are other notable names to keep an eye on this season.

Bryce James, Arizona

Basketball bloodline: Son of LeBron James, brother of Bronny James

James is joining a loaded roster at Arizona that is expected to compete for the Big 12 title. James was the fourth-highest-ranked commit in Arizona's 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports, and will likely either come off the bench or not be in the rotation to at least start the season.

Ace Flagg, Maine

Basketball bloodline: Twin brother of Cooper Flagg

Once upon a time, Flagg was part of the same high school recruiting class as his twin brother. Cooper, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, reclassified to become eligible to play college basketball one year earlier.

As for Ace, he will be suiting up for his home state's team, as he is a native of Newport, Maine. Duke played Maine in its season-opener last year, which gave Cooper a chance to play against a familiar opponent. Now, his brother will be playing for that team.

Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse

Basketball bloodline: Son of Carmelo Anthony

As a freshman, Carmelo helped Syracuse win a national title. It's still to this day one of the best one-and-done seasons in college basketball history. The Orange face an uphill climb to match that this season, but there is still hope that the younger Anthony can help get the program back on track.

Syracuse has missed the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons. Anthony is part of a recruiting class that finished No. 20 in the 247Sports team rankings.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Duke

Basketball bloodline: Sons of Carlos Boozer

The Boozer brothers were a huge recruiting win for Duke coach Jon Scheyer. They committed to Duke over Miami, giving the Blue Devils another potential No. 1 overall pick. Cameron is a contender to be the No. 1 overall pick this summer, while Cayden is expected to compete for the starting point guard job.

Of course, their father, Carlos Boozer, played at Duke from 1999-02, and was a second-round pick in the 2002 NBA Draft. Boozer played 13 seasons in the NBA before retiring. There's a very strong chance that both of his sons could be future first-round picks.

Justin Pippen, Cal

Basketball bloodline: Son of Scottie Pippen

Pippen will get a fresh start at Cal after spending his freshman season at Michigan. Pippen appeared in just 28 games, averaged 6.6 minutes per game and never logged more than 20 minutes in a single game.

Pippen should have the opportunity to take on a larger role with Cal.

Andrej Stojaković, Illinois

Basketball bloodline: Son of Peja Stojaković

Stojaković will be at his third school in three years. After stops at Stanford and Cal, Stojaković transferred to Illinois, where he's expected to take on a significant role for the Big Ten contender.

Stojaković is coming off a breakout season with the Golden Bears. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Basketball bloodline: Son of Juwan Howard, brother of Jett Howard

The son of former Michigan coach and NBA player Juwan Howard will get a fresh start at Fordham this season. Howard appeared in 70 games during five years at Michigan, including appearing in just five games during the 2024-25 campaign.

Basketball bloodline: Son of Penny Hardaway

Hardaway will once again play for his father at Memphis after playing last season at Saint Mary's. Hardaway originally began his career with the Tigers during the 2023-24 campaign.

Hardaway averaged 2.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 33 games off the bench for the Gaels.

Andre Iguodala ll, Baylor

Basketball bloodline: Son of Andre Iguodala

Iguodala, a three-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, will play for Scott Drew at Baylor this season. The son of the former NBA Finals MVP is part of a recruiting class that finished No. 26 in the 247Sports team rankings.

Iguodala will likely begin the season in a reserve role for the Bears.

Basketball bloodline: Son of Shaquille O'Neal

The son of one of the best centers in NBA history is heading to the West Coast for his senior season. O'Neal will play for first-year coach Mike Bibby at Sacramento State after playing last season for Florida A&M.

O'Neal averaged 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 29 games last season for the Rattlers. He began his college career at Texas Southern, and Sac State will mark his fourth school in three years.