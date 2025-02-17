The ongoing beef between LeBron James and Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball coach Doug Gottlieb took a new turn Monday on X (formerly Twitter) when the Los Angeles Lakers star trolled the first-year coach for his team's abysmal record.

The Phoenix finally snapped a 21-game losing streak with a 79-68 win against Wright State on Sunday, but that didn't stop James from mocking Gottlieb's coaching acumen.

Gottlieb and James do have a bit of a history. Gottlieb previously called James a "bad basketball parent" and criticized how the Lakers treated James' son, Bronny. Gottlieb also stated that he thought that Bronny could start for Green Bay, despite being a touted prospect who ultimately signed with USC in college.

Gottlieb has received quite a bit of flack since being hired as the program's coach in May 2024. He continues to host his national show on Fox Sports Radio in addition to being Green Bay's coach and even missed one of the team's practices amid the losing streak to be in New Orleans covering Super Bowl LIX. Gottlieb also didn't have any coaching experience at the collegiate level when he took the job.

Green Bay has certainly struggled mightily throughout the 2024-25 season with just a 3-24 record. The team's victory over Wright State was their first in conference play, and Green Bay hadn't won a game since recording a 82-57 win against SIU-Edwardsville back on Nov. 19.

Those struggles have opened Gottlieb to more ridicule, so much so that one of the NBA's top stars decided to poke fun at his shortcomings.