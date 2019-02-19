Legendary former Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson recovering after suffering stroke
Olson, a Hall of Fame inductee, is expected to make a full recovery
Hall of Famer Lute Olson, legendary former coach at Iowa and Arizona spanning from the mid-70s to mid-aughts, was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a minor stroke. He's said to be in good condition as of Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.
"He is likely to make a full recovery but will likely need some rehabilitation therapy after his discharge from the hospital," David Labiner, M.D., chairman of the department of neurology, said in a statement.
Olson, 84, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
A Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee in 2002, Olson was an icon and legend in Tucson. He recorded a 589-187 record with the Wildcats and led them to four Final Fours, one national title and 11 Pac-10 titles in his 24 seasons. He retired in 2008 due to medical issues but UA holds him in high regard. In 2018, the university erected a statue of him in front of the McKale Memorial Center to recognize his contributions to the program.
"Coach Olson is not only an icon of our men's basketball program and all of college basketball, but he is also an embodiment of greatness to Arizona Athletics, the University of Arizona and the Tucson community,"Arizona said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Coach Olson, his family and loved ones during this time."
