Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: American 10-8, Lehigh 4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Lehigh is 8-2 against American since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Stabler Arena. Lehigh might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

Lehigh's recent rough patch got a bit rougher after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Midshipmen by a score of 71-69. The match was a 35-35 toss-up at halftime, but Lehigh was outscored by Navy in the second.

Meanwhile, after a 83-77 finish the last time they played, American and Loyola Maryland decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Eagles walked away with a 66-52 win over the Greyhounds on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for American.

American's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Elijah Stephens, who scored 17 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Stephens has scored all season. Geoff Sprouse was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Mountain Hawks have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season. As for the Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season.

Lehigh came up short against American in their previous meeting on January 3rd, falling 75-66. Will Lehigh have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Lehigh has won 8 out of their last 10 games against American.