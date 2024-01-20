Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: American 10-8, Lehigh 4-12

How To Watch

What to Know

American is 2-8 against Lehigh since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Stabler Arena. Lehigh took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on American, who comes in off a win.

After a 83-77 finish the last time they played, American and Loyola Maryland decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Eagles came out on top against the Greyhounds by a score of 66-52 on Monday. The win made it back-to-back wins for American.

American got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Elijah Stephens out in front who scored 17 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Stephens has scored all season. Geoff Sprouse was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, Lehigh's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Midshipmen by a score of 71-69. The game was a 35-35 toss-up at halftime, but Lehigh was outscored by Navy in the second.

The Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.

American is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep American's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-7 record against the spread vs Lehigh over their last nine matchups.

While only American took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Lehigh is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Lehigh's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-2 record against the spread vs American over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Lehigh is a slight 1.5-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Lehigh has won 8 out of their last 10 games against American.