Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Army 6-17, Lehigh 7-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Lehigh and the Black Knights are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Mountain Hawks lost 72-71 to the Terriers on a last-minute free throw From Miles Brewster. The loss hurts even more since Lehigh was up 41-26 with 18:13 left in the second.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dominic Parolin, who scored ten points along with two steals. Tyler Whitney-Sidney was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, Army fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Leopards on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 64-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Leopards. Army's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Like Army, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Josh Scovens led the charge by scoring 24 points. Scovens didn't help Army's cause all that much against the Bison last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Abe Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Army struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Mountain Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 7-14. As for the Black Knights, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.

Looking ahead, Lehigh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They have not treated fans well this season (a 7-14 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 12-6-1 record against the spread.

Lehigh couldn't quite finish off the Black Knights in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 71-69. Can Lehigh avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lehigh is a big 7.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Lehigh and Army both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.