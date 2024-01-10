Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Bucknell 4-11, Lehigh 4-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bucknell has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Bucknell Bison and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Bucknell and Lehigh are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

On Saturday, the Bison opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-63 loss to the Eagles.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jack Forrest, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks rang in the new year with a 88-76 victory over the Greyhounds on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Jalin Sinclair, who scored 30 points. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Joshua Ingram was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Bison have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 4-9.

Bucknell ended up a good deal behind Lehigh in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 78-62. Can Bucknell avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lehigh and Bucknell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.