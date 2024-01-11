Halftime Report
Bucknell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 49-30 lead over Lehigh.
Bucknell came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Bucknell Bison @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks
Current Records: Bucknell 4-11, Lehigh 4-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
After four games on the road, Lehigh is heading back home. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Bucknell took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Lehigh, who comes in off a win.
Last Saturday, the Mountain Hawks rang in the new year with a 88-76 victory over the Greyhounds.
Lehigh can attribute much of their success to Jalin Sinclair, who scored 30 points. That's the first time this season that Sinclair scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Joshua Ingram, who scored 14 points.
Meanwhile, the Bison opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-63 defeat to the Eagles.
Despite their defeat, Bucknell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jack Forrest, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.
The Mountain Hawks' win bumped their record up to 4-9. As for the Bison, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.
Looking ahead, Lehigh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They have not treated fans well this season (a 4-9 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 7-4 record against the spread.
Lehigh strolled past Bucknell in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 78-62. Does Lehigh have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bucknell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Lehigh is a solid 7-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 139 points.
Series History
Lehigh and Bucknell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Lehigh 78 vs. Bucknell 62
- Jan 05, 2023 - Lehigh 72 vs. Bucknell 64
- Feb 14, 2022 - Lehigh 86 vs. Bucknell 77
- Jan 13, 2022 - Lehigh 97 vs. Bucknell 64
- Jan 31, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lehigh 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Bucknell 84 vs. Lehigh 70
- Jan 17, 2021 - Bucknell 77 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Bucknell 75 vs. Lehigh 70
- Feb 23, 2020 - Lehigh 69 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Bucknell 72 vs. Lehigh 56