Halftime Report

Bucknell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 49-30 lead over Lehigh.

Bucknell came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Bucknell 4-11, Lehigh 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Lehigh is heading back home. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Bucknell took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Lehigh, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Mountain Hawks rang in the new year with a 88-76 victory over the Greyhounds.

Lehigh can attribute much of their success to Jalin Sinclair, who scored 30 points. That's the first time this season that Sinclair scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Joshua Ingram, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Bison opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-63 defeat to the Eagles.

Despite their defeat, Bucknell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jack Forrest, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Mountain Hawks' win bumped their record up to 4-9. As for the Bison, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.

Looking ahead, Lehigh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They have not treated fans well this season (a 4-9 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 7-4 record against the spread.

Lehigh strolled past Bucknell in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 78-62. Does Lehigh have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bucknell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Lehigh is a solid 7-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Lehigh and Bucknell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.