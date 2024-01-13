Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Holy Cross 3-13, Lehigh 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Stabler Arena. Holy Cross is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, the Crusaders couldn't handle the Midshipmen and fell 80-70.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Lehigh last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-80 to the Bison.

The Crusaders have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-13 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 4-10.

Holy Cross will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the nine-point underdog. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Holy Cross came up short against Lehigh when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 74-68. Can Holy Cross avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lehigh is a big 9-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lehigh has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.