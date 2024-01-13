Who's Playing
Holy Cross Crusaders @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks
Current Records: Holy Cross 3-13, Lehigh 4-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Stabler Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored Lehigh on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-80 to the Bison.
Meanwhile, Holy Cross' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 80-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Midshipmen.
The Mountain Hawks' defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for the Crusaders, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-13 record this season.
Lehigh was able to grind out a solid win over Holy Cross when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 74-68. Does Lehigh have another victory up their sleeve, or will Holy Cross turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Lehigh has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Lehigh 74 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 11, 2023 - Lehigh 76 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Jan 28, 2022 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Lehigh 65
- Jan 10, 2022 - Lehigh 77 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Jan 24, 2021 - Lehigh 82 vs. Holy Cross 74
- Jan 23, 2021 - Lehigh 75 vs. Holy Cross 72
- Feb 12, 2020 - Lehigh 89 vs. Holy Cross 82
- Jan 22, 2020 - Holy Cross 96 vs. Lehigh 95
- Feb 24, 2019 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Lehigh 71
- Jan 09, 2019 - Lehigh 99 vs. Holy Cross 94