Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Holy Cross 3-13, Lehigh 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Stabler Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Lehigh on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-80 to the Bison.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 80-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Midshipmen.

The Mountain Hawks' defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for the Crusaders, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-13 record this season.

Lehigh was able to grind out a solid win over Holy Cross when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 74-68. Does Lehigh have another victory up their sleeve, or will Holy Cross turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lehigh has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.

  • Jan 25, 2023 - Lehigh 74 vs. Holy Cross 68
  • Jan 11, 2023 - Lehigh 76 vs. Holy Cross 58
  • Jan 28, 2022 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Lehigh 65
  • Jan 10, 2022 - Lehigh 77 vs. Holy Cross 69
  • Jan 24, 2021 - Lehigh 82 vs. Holy Cross 74
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Lehigh 75 vs. Holy Cross 72
  • Feb 12, 2020 - Lehigh 89 vs. Holy Cross 82
  • Jan 22, 2020 - Holy Cross 96 vs. Lehigh 95
  • Feb 24, 2019 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Lehigh 71
  • Jan 09, 2019 - Lehigh 99 vs. Holy Cross 94